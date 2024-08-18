First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 95.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.00. 8,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,947. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

