First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Lifted by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 299,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after acquiring an additional 196,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after buying an additional 172,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 289,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.