FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $45.00 at KeyCorp

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.73.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FE

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %

FE stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.