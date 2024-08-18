FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) & CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Head to Head Review

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A FiscalNote 0 2 2 0 2.50

FiscalNote has a consensus target price of $2.68, indicating a potential upside of 114.67%.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

CardioGenics has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CardioGenics and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote -48.89% -141.98% -29.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of FiscalNote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CardioGenics and FiscalNote’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote $129.63 million 1.30 -$115.46 million ($0.36) -3.47

CardioGenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FiscalNote.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

