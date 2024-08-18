Fletcher King Plc (FLK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on October 25th

Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Fletcher King’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fletcher King Stock Performance
FLK stock opened at GBX 49.60 ($0.63) on Friday. Fletcher King has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,480.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.47.
About Fletcher King
