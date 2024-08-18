Fletcher King Plc (FLK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on October 25th

Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Fletcher King’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fletcher King Stock Performance

FLK stock opened at GBX 49.60 ($0.63) on Friday. Fletcher King has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,480.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.47.

About Fletcher King

See Also

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. The company offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, ratings, and development. Fletcher King Plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

