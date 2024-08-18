Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,807,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 2,058,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS FGETF remained flat at $14.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. Flight Centre Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
