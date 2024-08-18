Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,807,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 2,058,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FGETF remained flat at $14.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. Flight Centre Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

