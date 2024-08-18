Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.091-$5.172 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.71 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

