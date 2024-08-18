Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($271.96) to £207 ($264.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a £220 ($280.90) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($219.02) to £175.89 ($224.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £197.22 ($251.82).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £160.20 ($204.55) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £150.28 and its 200-day moving average price is £156.98. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £120.20 ($153.47) and a twelve month high of £179.80 ($229.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.18. The company has a market cap of £28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,752.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

