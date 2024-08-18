Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Update

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fnac Darty Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRUPF remained flat at C$66.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 1-year low of C$46.08 and a 1-year high of C$66.00.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

