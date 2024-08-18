Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Update

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fnac Darty Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GRUPF remained flat at C$66.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 1-year low of C$46.08 and a 1-year high of C$66.00.
About Fnac Darty
