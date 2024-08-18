Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 178,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

FET traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.07. 132,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.53. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Neal Lux acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $68,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,445.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Pickering Energy Partners LP acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 253,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

