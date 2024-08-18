Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.1 days.

Forvia Stock Up 4.5 %

FURCF stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. Forvia has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.16.

Forvia Company Profile

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

