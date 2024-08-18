Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.1 days.
Forvia Stock Up 4.5 %
FURCF stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. Forvia has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.16.
Forvia Company Profile
