Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,143 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $118.99.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

