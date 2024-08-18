Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.15. 369,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

