Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq makes up 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.