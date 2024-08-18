Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq makes up 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
