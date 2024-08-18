Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 92,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $129.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

