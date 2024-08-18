Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 9,649.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,287 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $1,588,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $220,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $4,572,263 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.05. 717,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.48. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Barclays reduced their target price on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

