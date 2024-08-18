Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,643. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

