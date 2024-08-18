Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $212.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

