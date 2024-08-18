Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2,094.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 55,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of V stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $267.38. 5,111,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.57.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.