FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $30,731,489.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,418,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,103,791.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 164,023 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FTAI Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.17). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIP. BTIG Research raised their target price on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 5th.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

