FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Announces $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
FullNet Communications Price Performance
FullNet Communications stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.41.
FullNet Communications Company Profile
