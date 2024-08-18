FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Announces $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

FullNet Communications Price Performance

FullNet Communications stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

