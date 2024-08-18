Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Michael C. Lunsford Sells 5,900 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at $945,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Funko Stock Up 1.4 %

FNKO opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $529.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.18. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Funko by 160.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 654,359 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Funko by 21.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 619,114 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in Funko by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its position in Funko by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

