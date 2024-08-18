Gaimin (GMRX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.68 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Gaimin has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $42,482.73 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gaimin

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00114293 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $113,395.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

