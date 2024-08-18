Gaimin (GMRX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.08 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Gaimin has a total market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $67,951.55 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gaimin

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00117359 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $55,750.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

