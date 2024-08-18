Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $77,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 41,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. 1,083,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,815. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

