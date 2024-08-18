Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Genelux by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Genelux by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNLX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Genelux Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Genelux stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,716. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. Genelux has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

