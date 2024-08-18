Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,056,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 2,706,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,091.6 days.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF remained flat at $15.88 during midday trading on Friday. 362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

