Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

