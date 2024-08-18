Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $563.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

