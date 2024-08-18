Gladius Capital Management LP Has $28,000 Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. 73,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,526. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $288.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.88 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

