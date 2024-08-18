Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $228,000 in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 201,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,631,000 after acquiring an additional 724,502 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Price Performance

NYSE ENFN remained flat at $8.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,930. Enfusion, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion

In other Enfusion news, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $38,883.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,312 shares in the company, valued at $363,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,184.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,318 shares of company stock worth $296,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.44% of the company's stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

