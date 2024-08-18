Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $30,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 84,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in EOG Resources by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.10.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

