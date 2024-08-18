Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,535 Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 31,888 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spok during the first quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the first quarter valued at about $1,868,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Spok by 51.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.18. 246,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $307.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.35. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Spok last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

