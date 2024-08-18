Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 1,833 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,508,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 59,392 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genworth Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.