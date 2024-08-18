Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 881 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,007.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,610,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 181,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $3,337,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. 3,367,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.