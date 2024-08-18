Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $36,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after buying an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after buying an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.37. 191,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.91 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

