Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $419,000 Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Dillard’s makes up about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.24. 282,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.84 and its 200 day moving average is $422.46. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $286.39 and a one year high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Stories

