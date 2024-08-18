Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Downgraded to “Reduce” at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark currently has C$1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.50.

Global Atomic Price Performance

GLO stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$283.60 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.68. Global Atomic has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$3.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Atomic

In other Global Atomic news, Director Dean Ronald Chambers purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,900.00. 10.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

