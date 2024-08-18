Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.13.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.80%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
