Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,743 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $96,859,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

