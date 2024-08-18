Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,063,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,283,000 after purchasing an additional 403,905 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,877,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,417 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 506,580 shares of company stock worth $14,748,074. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 267.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

