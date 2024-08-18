Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 685 Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBWM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 126.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

MBWM stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $698.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $146,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $263,083. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

