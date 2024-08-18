Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 538.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 17,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.09. 3,416,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,502. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

