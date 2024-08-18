Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,710,000. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

