Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PPL by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.