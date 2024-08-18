Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,545 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,171,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,833,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,087,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 166,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS remained flat at $47.84 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,266. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.