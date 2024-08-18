Gradient Investments LLC Buys 654 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 179.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

PLD stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.85. 2,899,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,659. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

