Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,643. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

