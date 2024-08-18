Gradient Investments LLC Has $16.37 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,306 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

RTX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.95. 5,251,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.33. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Profile



RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

