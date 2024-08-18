Gradient Investments LLC Invests $38,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 113,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.14. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $141.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.